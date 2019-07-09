Orange Monte Irvin Giants 19u summer team finishes runner-up in Julio Carballo Memorial Baseball Tournament

ORANGE, NJ – This past weekend (July 6 and 7), the Orange Monte Irvin Giants 19u summer team traveled to the Bronx, N.Y. to participate in the Julio Carballo Memorial Baseball Tournament. After a semifinal win, the Giants lost to the N.Y. Vipers in the championship game Sunday afternoon.

“I thought it was a good weekend for us,” said Wally Boyett, Monte Irvin’s head coach. “We improved as a team and our chemistry got better.”

Offensively for the tournament, Monte Irvin was led by Miguel Cerda and Aaron Puryear. Cerda batted .556 with a home run, double, three runs and two RBI; while Puryear hit .500 with a double, two runs and an RBI.

Defensively, Justin Anthony put on a clinic in centerfield with several outstanding catches, including a deep running over-the-shoulder and a fully-extended diving catch.

As for pitching, Junior Mendoza tossed a gem in the Giants’ semifinal win against Castle Hill. Mendoza pitched a seven-inning complete game, striking out 10, while allowing three earned runs.

“It was great just to watch us compete,” said Boyett. “We’ve been working hard and hopefully it’s starting to pay off.”