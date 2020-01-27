Orange HS boys basketball team gets back to winning ways; OHS girls hoops tops Weequahic

ORANGE, NJ — Jamari Hall-Hawkins, a junior, scored 18 points and grabbed four rebounds to lead the Orange High School boys basketball team to a 59-46 home win over West Caldwell Tech on Jan. 25.

The Tornadoes snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to 8-8.

Paul Metelous had seven points and seven rebounds, senior Elijah Thompson had seven points and six rebounds and junior Hassan Hester had six points. Also contributing to the win were seniors Devon McKay and Al’Kyjuan Green each with four points and four rebounds, junior Kyle Robinson with three points and seven rebounds, and senior Nyzeek Mann with two points.

OHS girls hoops tops Weequahic

Celine Jobson had 16 points and Lataijah Lovett had 12 points to lead the Orange High School girls basketball team to a 49-27 road win over Weequahic on Jan. 23 in Newark. Toni Simon had 10 points, Danika Bartley and Samaya Simola each had four points and Abril Jimenez had three points as the Tornadoes won for the fifth time in eight games to improve to 6-6 on the season.