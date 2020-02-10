Orange HS boys basketball team posts good run in ECT

ORANGE, NJ — The 15th-seeded Orange High School boys basketball team had a good run in the Essex County tournament.

Hassan Hester scored 15 points and Elijah Thompson had 10 points in the 57-30 win over No. 18 seed Caldwell in the preliminary third round on Feb. 4 at OHS. Zephania Cordes had eight points and 11 rebounds, Zakeem Burton had seven points, Kasan Smartt had six points and five rebounds and Giovanni Paterkin had eight rebounds.

OHS lost at second-seeded Irvington, 76-60, in the round of 16 on Feb. 7. The Tornadoes had their four-game winning streak end and moved to an 11-9 record.

In earlier action, OHS defeated Nutley, 67-31, Feb. 6 in a Super Essex Conference game. Cordes had 17 points and eight rebounds, Burton had 11 points and seven rebounds, Elijah Thompson had 11 points, Hester had six points, six rebounds and nine assists, and Nyzeek Mann had six points.