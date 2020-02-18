Orange HS boys basketball team notches victories

ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School boys basketball team won all three games last week to improve to 14-9.

Senior Zephaniah Cordes had 14 points and 14 rebounds and senior Nyzeek Mann had 11 points in the 56-52 home win over North Star Academy on Feb. 10. Senior Giovanni Paterkin had five points and seven rebounds and senior Devon McKay had five points.

Senior Zakeem Burton had 28 points and Cordes again had 14 points and 14 rebounds in the 57-36 win at Millburn on Feb. 11.

Cordes posted 15 points and 11 rebounds and junior Kyle Robinson had nine points and eight rebounds to lead OHS to a 59-49 home victory over Verona on Feb. 13. McKay and junior Hassan Hester each had eight points and Paterkin had six points and seven rebounds.

OHS is the No. 15 seed in the North Jersey Section 2, Group 3 state tournament and will visit No. 2 seed Irvington on March 2. OHS lost to Irvington, 77-60, in the Essex County Tournament round of 16 on Feb. 7.

The Tornadoes will visit Livingston on Feb. 20 at 6:30 p.m. and host Scotch Plains on Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. before visiting Irvington in the sectional tournament.