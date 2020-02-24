Orange HS wrestlers Merlin Senat and Tashon May excel at District 9; advance to Region 3

LIVINGSTON, NJ — The Orange High School wrestling team gave a good effort at the District 9 tournament at Livingston HS on Feb. 22.

The Tornadoes were led by Merlin Senat and Tashon May.

Senat took second place in the 113-pound weight class. In the final, Senat lost to Cross Wasilewski of Delbarton by an 11-0 major decision.

Tashon May took third place in the 285-pound weight class with a 2-1 decision over Daniel Nichol of Bloomfield in the third-place consolation.

OHS finished in eighth place out of nine teams in the team standings. Delbarton won the team title. Senat and May advanced to the Region 3 tournament at West Orange HS, beginning Feb. 26 and continuing Feb. 28-29.

The top three finishers in each weight class in the districts qualified for the regions. Region 3 consists of districts 9, 10, 11 and 12.