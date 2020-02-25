Orange HS boys basketball team posts fourth straight win

Zephania Cordes had 21 points and 14 rebounds and Giovanni Paterkin had eight points and 13 rebounds to lead the Orange High School boys basketball team to a 44-41 win over Livingston on Feb. 20 at Livingston.

Elijah Thompson had seven points, Prophet Leflaeur had four points, Nyzeek Mann had three and Kason Smartt added two as the Tornadoes won their fourth straight game to improve to 15-9 on the season.

The Tornadoes, seeded 15th, will visit No. 2 seed Irvington in the first round of the North Jersey Section 2, Group 3 state tournament on March 2 at 7 p.m. The winner will face either No. 7 Roxbury or No. 10 Chatham in the quarterfinals on March 4.