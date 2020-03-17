Orange HS football coach Randy Daniel named Distinguished Coach of the Year

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The 55th annual W. Donald Horn Scholar Athlete Awards Program sponsored by the Essex County Chapter of the National Football Foundation was held at Mayfair Farms in West Orange on March 9.

Orange High School head coach Randy Daniel was named the Distinguished Coach of the Year, while OHS senior T’naj Brown-Benjamin was among the Scholar Athlete award recipients.

Quadir Scott represented East Orange Campus HS.

Daniel has been the head coach of the Tornadoes since 1996. Under Daniel, the Tornadoes have produced several outstanding seasons. Many former OHS players have continued their careers at the collegiate and professional levels, including the NFL and Canadien Football League.