Orange HS football coach Randy Daniel named Distinguished Coach of the Year

By on Comments Off on Orange HS football coach Randy Daniel named Distinguished Coach of the Year

T'naj Brown-Benjamin of Orange HS and Quadir Scott of East Orange Campus HS honored at Horn Scholar Athlete ceremony

Photo Courty of Mo Abdelaziz/OHS Athletic Director.
Orange High School senior T’naj Brown-Benjamin holds his Scholar Athlete plaque at the 55th annual W. Donald Horn Scholar Athlete Awards Program at Mayfair Farms in West Orange. With him is OHS head coach Randy Daniel.
East Orange Campus High School senior Quadir Scott runs to the end zone in a game last fall.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The 55th annual W. Donald Horn Scholar Athlete Awards Program sponsored by the Essex County Chapter of the National Football Foundation was held at Mayfair Farms in West Orange on March 9.

Orange High School head coach Randy Daniel was named the Distinguished Coach of the Year, while OHS senior T’naj Brown-Benjamin was among the Scholar Athlete award recipients.
Quadir Scott represented East Orange Campus HS.

Daniel has been the head coach of the Tornadoes since 1996. Under Daniel, the Tornadoes have produced several outstanding seasons. Many former OHS players have continued their careers at the collegiate and professional levels, including the NFL and Canadien Football League.

Orange HS football coach Randy Daniel named Distinguished Coach of the Year added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →

COMMENTS