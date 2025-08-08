Akil Boucaud is named new Orange HS head football coach

ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School football team has a new head coach.

Akil Boucaud, a 2001 OHS graduate and former Tornado football player, recently was approved to become the Tornadoes head coach.

Boucaud, who is also the OHS head track and field coach and holds a doctorate degree, succeeds Khalfani Alleyne, who was not retained, as confirmed by OHS athletic director Anthony Frantantoni. “Every year, coaching positions are reposted and individuals can apply,” wrote Frantantoni in a text message to the Record-Transcript. “Dr. Akil Boucaud had also applied for the head coach position. After a lengthy interview process, the committee has decided to go with Dr. Boucaud as our new head coach.”

Boucaud also has run his own foundation, providing its own programming and activities that are designed to help youth reach their goals and fulfill their highest potential, according to a statement on its website. The foundation also has provided scholarships to students.

The official start of practice for the season begins Monday, Aug. 11.

In an email to the Record-Transcript, Boucaud expressed his gratitude for being the new head coach.

“First off, I would like to thank (superintendent) Dr. (Gerald) Fitzhugh and the OHS administration for this opportunity. I am truly grateful to be the head football coach for the city I was born and raised in. I started my football career in Orange and I get an opportunity to end it as head football coach at OHS. I am bringing some great coaches that played for Orange High School with me. My former quarterback who was Gatorade Player of the Year and first team all-state, Abbri Jones, is coming to help out. Naquee Hawkins, Nasier Givens, Carlos Hawkins, Kevin Boateng, Akie May and William Ray Widner, to name a few, are all coming to coach for the Tornadoes this year. I think I will have one of the best coaching staffs in Jersey, to be honest. We have a lot of work to do in a short period of time, but collectively, we will get it done.

“Lastly, I want to shout coach Khalfani ‘Red’ Alleyne for the hard work that he has done so far. Hopefully, I can finish the race strong, like I did when we ran track for OHS after he passes me the baton.”

Interestingly, Boucaud and Alleyne were classmates at OHS as wide receivers for the football team. They played for Randy Daniel, who retired as head coach after the second game of the season in 2021, when the Tornadoes had to forfeit against West Side to fall to 0-2. Daniel, who was the Tornadoes head coach since 1996, was immediately replaced by Alleyne.

After finishing 1-8 in 2021, Orange was more competitive in the next two years, despite just missing the state sectional playoffs.

The Tornadoes competed in the state regional consolation tournament, losing to Bergenfield in the first round in both seasons. OHS finished 4-5 in 2022 and 6-3 in 2023. The state regional consolation tournament was instituted in 2022 for teams that just missed qualifying for their respective state sectional playoffs. The tournament was discontinued after the two years.

Alleyne said he was grateful for his time as the head coach and will continue to support his alma mater.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, July 31, Alleyne wrote, “It’s been a pleasure carrying the flag for our city! I’m honored to have been afforded the opportunity! My vision was to make Orange a place where kids would want to play football again! The goal was to help our youth understand that there is more to life than our city borders! The vision is still the vision! The goal is still the goal! In three short years, we’ve accomplished so many great things together! We’ve built so many life-long bonds! We’ve truly made this ‘The Land of Opportunity’!! I wouldn’t trade this experience for anything in the world!

“To my city, thank you for blessing me with the opportunity!! To my coaches, thank you for standing 10 toes down through it all!! To my players, I love each and every one of y’all. I’ll forever be your Coach!”

Photo Courtesy of Akil Boucaud and Orange HS Football