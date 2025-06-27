Jamar Summers’ Ambitious Youth Football Camp is a success in Orange

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ORANGE, NJ — To many young football players in Orange, Jamar Summers is an inspiration.

Summers, a 2013 Orange High School graduate, was a star football player for the Tornadoes under then-longtime head coach Randy Daniel. The cornerback went to play at the University of Connecticut. After four years as a First-Team All-American Athletic Conference player, he was signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers of the NFL as an undrafted free agent.

Summers, who also later signed with the Detroit Lions and the Miami Dolphins of the NFL, had a chance to mentor young children during his one-day football camp at Central Avenue Playground on Saturday, June 21.

The Jamar Summers’ Ambitious Youth Football Camp had a strong turnout. The campers, who wore camp T-shirts, received a special treat. Former NFL Pro Bowler and All-Pro running back Marshawn Lynch was in attendance and gave the campers some tips.

In addition to his NFL time, Summers, 30, also played in the Alliance of American Football, the United States Football League, the XFL and, most recently, for the Arlington Renegades in the United Football League, which was a merger of the USFL and XFL.

Photos by Joe Ungaro and courtesy of Warren Clements