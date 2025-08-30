Orange HS boys basketball team enjoys fine summer

ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School boys basketball team played pretty well this summer, much to the delight of head coach Esak Crawley.

With only two returning players in juniors Amadou Traore and Nathanael Gravesande, and a bunch of new players who are trying to position themselves to become part of the varsity program, the summer had its challenges and rewards.

The Tornadoes competed in four leagues – Just June at Cicely Tyson School in East Orange; Bloomfield College, Bloomfield High School and Ballin by Nature at Oval Park in East Orange.

The subdivision players participated in the Orange Recreation Summer League.

In addition to honing their basketball skills, Crawley also wants his players to excel in the classroom.

“Our goal is to develop scholar-athletes,” Crawley said. “We want our scholar-athletes to become more academically and athletically competitive and eligible for full scholarships to any collegiate institution of their choice. Our gentlemen had a loaded summer of individual and small-group basketball skill-set training with assistant coach Ali Mix.”

Crawley said Mix designed individualized-skilled workouts for each player who was interested in enhancing and strengthening their skill set in basketball, such shooting, footwork, ball-handling, screening and moving with the ball, each morning from 8 to 11.

Crawley, Mix and assistant coaches Christopher McGlynn, Eric Sylvester and Sacree Cotton also met the players for basketball group training. The players met for weight training and conditioning as well.

“Our goal and mantra is ‘Stay married to the grind.’ Big or small, everyone contributed this summer,” Crawley said. “I am excited for our upcoming season. It will be a test this season, since we are moving up a division. However, we are extremely confident and excited to compete.”

The Tornadoes this past winter went 16-9 overall and won the Super Essex Conference–Independence Division title with Livingston.

