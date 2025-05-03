Orange HS boys volleyball team advances in Essex County Tournament

ORANGE, NJ — The ninth-seeded Orange High School boys volleyball team won two matches in the Essex County Tournament, defeating No. 24 seed St. Benedict’s, of Newark, 25-12, 25-14, in the preliminary round on Tuesday, April 22, before rallying past No. 8 seed Payne Tech, 26-28, 25-20, 25-21, in the first round on Monday, April 28.

The Tornadoes, who improved to a 6-4 record on the season, were scheduled to visit No. 1 seed Bloomfield in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, April 29, after press time. If the Tornadoes won, they will face the winner of No. 5 seed Montclair and No. 4 seed Millburn in the semifinals on Friday, May 2, hosted by West Essex in North Caldwell.

Irvington, the No. 16 seed, lost at No. 1 seed Bloomfield, 25-19, 25-15, in the ECT quarterfinals on Friday, April 25, to move to a 4-7 record.