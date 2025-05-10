Orange HS boys volleyball team notches victories

ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School boys volleyball team defeated Science Park, 25-18, 25-17, on Wednesday, April 30, at home and defeated Newark East Side, 25-16, 21-25, 25-17, on Monday, May 5, at East Side in Super Essex Conference action to improve to 8-5 on the season.

In earlier action, the ninth-seeded Tornadoes lost at top-seeded Bloomfield, 25-14, 25-18, in the quarterfinals of the Essex County Tournament on Tuesday, April 29.

Orange will visit East Orange Campus on Wednesday, May 14, at 4 p.m.