Orange HS girls basketball has good invitational run

ORANGE, NJ — Sophomore Shamia Fryer had 22 points and 12 steals to lead the No. 30 seed Orange High School girls basketball team past No. 35 seed Irvington High School, 51-27, in the preliminary round of the inaugural Essex County Invitational on Thursday, Jan. 30.

Senior Luvenia Morton had 13 points, 10 rebounds, 10 steals and four assists; sophomore Phoenix Fraser had six points, four steals and three steals; sophomore Jada Dolisca had four points, 14 rebounds and four steals; and senior Chantel Brewster had three points and three blocked shots.

OHS then fell to No. 19 seed Science Park, 70-30, in the first round of the EC Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 1, to move to a 10-7 overall record on the season. The loss ended the Orange’s four-game winning streak.

The losers of the Essex County Tournament preliminary round were moved to the EC Invitational.

Earlier in the week, the Tornadoes defeated Technology, 50-14, Tuesday, Jan. 28, in a Super Essex Conference-National Division game at Technology in Newark. Morton had 14 points,

nine rebounds, five steals and four assists; Fryer had 12 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals; Fraser had nine points, five steals and three rebounds; and Dolisca had six points, five rebounds and three steals.