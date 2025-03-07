Orange HS School boys hoops enjoys a banner campaign

ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School boys basketball team enjoyed a successful season.

The Tornadoes, under head coach Esak Crawley, finished with a 16-9 record after going 1-1 in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 state tournament.

The 11th-seeded Tornadoes upset No. 6 seed South Plainfield, 69-63, in the first round on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at South Plainfield. Senior guard Gregory Burton had 22 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals; sophomore Amadou Traore had 20 points, eight rebounds and three steals; senior Sydney Carrington posted 13 points, 12 rebounds and two steals; senior guard Ky’Sir Green notched 12 points, 10 rebounds and two steals; and senior forward/center Jaylen May-Green added two points.

OHS lost at No. 3 seed Payne Tech, 103-74, in the quarterfinals on Saturday, March 1, to end the season. The Tornadoes and Livingston were co-champions of the Super Essex Conference–Independence Division title. Both teams went 9-1 in the division. OHS’ lone divisional loss was at Livingston in the season opener on Dec. 17.