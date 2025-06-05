Orange HS senior Kevin Jones excels at Group 3 state track meet

ORANGE/SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ — Orange High School senior Kevin Jones enjoyed stellar performances at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Group 3 state track and field championships at Frank Jost Field in South Plainfield on Friday and Saturday, May 30-31.

Jones, who was the only OHS competitor at the meet, took fourth place out of 20 runners in the 200-meter dash in 22.08 seconds.

Jones also took 13th place in the 400-meter dash in 51.45.

The top two finishers in each event and the next-best 18 finishers in each event from all the groups combined qualified for the NJSIAA’s state Meet of Champions that was scheduled for Wednesday, June 4, after press time.