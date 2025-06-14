Orange HS senior Kevin Jones gives good effort at state track Meet of Champions

ORANGE, NJ — Orange High School senior Kevin Jones posted a good showing at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s state track and field Meet of Champions at Pennsaukin on Wednesday, June 4.

Jones took 13th place in the boys 200-meter dash in 21.93 seconds out of a field of 20 runners.

Jones enjoyed a great season.

He won both the 200-meter dash in 22.54 and the 400-meter dash in 50.23 at the Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division Championships at Schools Stadium in Newark, May 2-3.

Jones took second place in the 100-meter dash in 11.09 and he placed third in the 200-meter dash in 22.39 at the Essex County Championships, May 8 and 12, at Schools Stadium.

Jones then swept the 100 meters, 200 meters and 400 meters at the NJSAA’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 state championships at Warren Hills High School in Washington, May 16-17. He clocked 11.04 seconds in the 100m, 21.88 in the 200m and 49.73 in the 400m.

At the Group 3 state championships in Delsea, May 30-31, he took fourth place out of 20 runners in the 200-meter dash in 22.08 seconds.

Photo Courtesy of Jerry Simon