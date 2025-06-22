Orange HS track and field athletes earn Super Essex Conference honors

ORANGE, NJ — Orange High School boys track and field athletes Kevin Jones and Gabrielle Fisher earned All—Super Essex Conference—Liberty Division honors, which are based on the results of the SEC–Liberty Division Championships on May 2-3 at Schools Stadium in Newark.

Jones made the First Team in the 200-meter dash and the 400-meter dash on the boys’ side, while Fisher made the Second Team in the 400-meter dash on the girls’ side.

Jones was simply dazzling this season. At the SEC–Liberty Division Championships at Schools Stadium, May 2-3, he won both the 200m in 22.564 and the 400m in 50.23. At the Essex County Championships, he took second place in the 100m in 11.09 and third place in the 200m in 22.39.

At the NJSIAA’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 state championships at Warren Hills HS in Washington, May 16-17, he won three events – the 100m in 11.04, the 200m in 21.88 and the 400m in 49.73.

At the NJSIAA’s Group 3 state championships in South Plainfield, May 30-31, he took fourth place in the 200m in 22.08. Jones competed at the state Meet of Champions, where he placed 13th in the 200m in 21.93.

