Orange HS track standout Kevin Jones sweeps sprint events at sectional meet

ORANGE, NJ — Orange High School boys track and field standout Kevin Jones won three events – the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash and 400-meter dash – at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 state championships at Warren Hills High School in Washington on Friday and Saturday, May 16-17.

Jones, a senior, clocked 11.04 seconds in the 100m, 21.88 in the 200m and 49.73 in the 400m.

Jones was the only OHS boy or girl to finish in the top six in their events.

He qualified for the NJSIAA’s Group 3 state championships at Delsea on Friday and Saturday, May 30-31.

Photo Courtesy of Jerry Simon