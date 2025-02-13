Orange HS track standout Kevin Jones wins 55m dash at sectional indoor meetk

Orange senior Kevin Jones wears his medals from North Jersey, Section 1, Group 3 State Championships at the Bennett Center in Toms River. (Photo Courtesy of Orange High School head track and field coach Akil Boucaud).

ORANGE, NJ — Orange High School senior indoor track and field standout Kevin Jones won the boys 55-meter dash at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 3 State Championships at the Bennett Center in Toms River on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

Jones was clocked in 6.54 seconds. He also took third place in the 400-meter dash in 51.77.

On the girls’ side, OHS senior Gabrielle Fisher took ninth place in the 400-meter dash.

With his top-six efforts, Jones qualified for the NJSIAA’s Group 3 State Championships at the Bennett Center on Saturday, Feb. 22.

 

  

