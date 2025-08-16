Orange’s Kyle Robinson leads USA Garden State Basketball team in European tour

ORANGE, NJ — Orange native Kyle Robinson is a member of the USA Garden State Basketball team that opened its five-game European tour with a dominant 92-53 victory over Stella Azzurra at Stella Azzurra Arena on Sunday, Aug. 10, in Rome, Italy.

Robinson, a 6-foot-5 forward who attends the University of Fort Lauderdale, was the defensive catalyst early, coming up with four steals in the opening 4:34. He added nine points and five rebounds.

“We set the tempo early with our defense and energy,” said Robinson. “It was defensive first today. That was our mindset.”

USA Garden State Basketball opened a 28-8 first-quarter lead and didn’t relent. The advantage ballooned to 53-23 at halftime and twice reached a 45-point advantage, the last time at 75-30 with 1:45 to play in the third quarter.

Robinson attended Orange High School lettering in basketball in his freshman and sophomore years. He transferred to Immaculate Conception High School in Montclair, graduating in 2022.

Robinson continued his career collegiately at Malcolm X. College in Chicago and Yavapai College in Arizona, before moving on to the University of Fort Lauderdale.

USA Garden State Basketball team will play its next game on Friday, Aug. 15, in Trapani, Italy.

For additional information visit usagardenstatebasketball.com.