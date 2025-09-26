Orange’s Okaho sparks MKA football this season

ORANGE/MONTCLAIR, NJ — Orange resident Sam Okaho is a valuable member of the Montclair Kimberley Academy football team, which has been very competitive despite a 1-3 start this fall following a 20-14 overtime setback to Riverdale Country Day (N.Y.) School on Saturday, Sept. 20.

The senior cornerback and outside linebacker has 16 tackles and an interception through the first four contests for the Cougars, while also seeing time at wide receiver. He also demonstrated his outstanding speed and athletic talents in the season opener against Hawthorne, when he returned a kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown.

“We love having Sam’s versatility on our team,” said MKA veteran head coach Anthony Rea, of West Orange. “He is always dangerous as a return man on kickoffs, provides strong play at cornerback and outside linebacker and helps us at wide receiver as well. He is a key member of our strong senior class and a pleasure to coach!”

