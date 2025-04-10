Photos: Orange HS track teams compete at meet hosted by Bloomfield

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ORANGE/BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Orange High School boys and girls track and field team competed at a meet at Bloomfield on Thursday, April 3, in the season opener.

Orange is led by senior Kevin Jones, one of the top track athletes in the state. This past winter in the indoor season, he won the state sectional title in the 55-meter dash and advanced to the state Meet of Champions. Last spring, Jones won two medals at the state Meet of Champions, taking fourth place in the 200 meters and seventh place in the 100 meters.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon