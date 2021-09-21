St. Joseph’s CYO accepts basketball sign-ups

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — St. Joseph’s Catholic Youth Organization basketball in Maplewood is accepting registrations from girls and boys in grades 1 to 8 for the 2021-2022 basketball season. CYO basketball is open to all children living in the Maplewood–South Orange community who are parishioners at St. Joseph’s in Maplewood or Our Lady of Sorrows in South Orange and attend the parish CCD religious education program.

St. Joseph’s CYO plays in the Archdiocese of Newark Essex County CYO Youth Basketball League against other Catholic parishes and schools. After player evaluations, teams are composed of athletes based on their grade in school. Starting in mid-October, teams will begin to practice once or twice during the week and will play games in the St. Joseph’s gym beginning after Thanksgiving and ending in mid-March.

Additional information can be found on the St. Joseph’s CYO basketball website at www.stjosephcyo.org. Adult volunteer coaches are also being sought. For more information about the CYO program or to send in a coaching resume, contact Gerry O’Connor, St. Joseph’s CYO athletic director, at stjosephcyobb@aol.com.