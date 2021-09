Columbia HS girls volleyball team enjoys early success

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls volleyball team has enjoyed a great start to the season.

The CHS Lady Cougars, under head coach Juan Bas, had a 6-2 overall record, including 6-0 in the Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division, through Sept. 24.

Columbia defeated Orange, Science Park, Payne Tech, Irvington, Cedar Grove and Barringer, all in two sets, and lost to Belleville and Mount Saint Mary, both in three sets.

Columbia has been led by junior middle blocker/outside hitter Allie Harris, senior middle block/outside hitter Jaelen Clyburn, senior outside hitter Jillian Canning, sophomore outside hitter/setter Zoe Hall, junior middle blocker/outside hitter Julianne Hatton-Hennigan, junior outside hitter/middle blocker Danielle Ilunga, senior outside hitter Sylvie Ziefert, senior defensive specialist/libero Katie Eigen, senior defensive specialist/libero Avery Anderson, senior defensive special/libero Liza Erickson, junior defensive specialist Jamie Fardin, junior outside hitter/defensive specialist Natalia Kraiker, senior setter/opposite hitter Mara Altamore, senior outside hitter Sylvie Ziefert and junior setter Julia Roses.