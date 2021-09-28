Herley, Benn, Strupp lead Columbia HS boys soccer team past Union

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Charlie Herley scored on an assist from RJ Benn, while Cole Strupp made seven saves for the shutout to lead the Columbia High School boys soccer team past Union, 1-0, on Sept. 25.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak and improved the CHS Cougars’ record to 5-3 on the season.

The Cougars won their first four games of the season, beating Verona, 2-0; Nutley, 5-2; Glen Ridge, 2-0; and Newark Academy, 1-0. Columbia then lost to Livingston, 4-1; West Essex, 2-1; and West Orange, 2-0.