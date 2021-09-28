Columbia HS football team rolls by Barringer, 35-0

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Stephen Henry ran for 110 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries, and quarterback Tarik Huff completed nine of 10 passes for 151 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another 73 yards and a touchdown on just three carries to lead the Columbia High School football team to a dominant 35-0 win over Barringer on Sept. 24 at Lynn V. Profeta Field/Underhill Field Complex.

Steve Memo caught two touchdown passes from Huff, a 20-yarder in the second quarter and a 10-yarder in the third quarter.

Zhamir Rowan scored on a 49-yard pass from Huff in the first quarter. Henry ran for a 36-yard touchdown later in the first quarter.

Huff scored on a 55-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Defensively, Yassan Fields made 12 tackles and Akbar Holiday had 10 tackles for Columbia.

The Cougars improved their record to 3-1 on the season. They will host West Orange on Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. West Orange fell to East Orange Campus, 21-14, Sept. 24, to move to 2-2 on the season. Columbia was coming off a 52-0 home loss to East Orange Campus on Sept. 17.

Columbia, 3-1 record

Sept. 3: Win, vs. Morristown, 27-7

Sept. 10: Win, vs. Livingston, 29-24

Sept. 17: Loss, vs. East Orange Campus, 52-0

Sept. 24: Win, at Barringer, 35-0

Oct. 1: vs. West Orange, 7 p.m.

Oct. 9: at Montclair, 1 p.m.

Oct. 15: at Bloomfield, 7 p.m.

Oct. 22: at Newark East Side, 7 p.m.

Oct. 29: vs. Passaic County Tech, 7 p.m.

Photo by Joe Ragozzino