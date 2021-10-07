Essex County Tournament for field hockey to begin

Connect on Linked in

West Essex is the No. 1 seed and Montclair is the No. 2 seed in the Essex County Tournament for field hockey.

Both teams received byes into the semifinals, which will be held Oct. 16 at the higher seeds. The final will be held Oct. 23 at Montclair at 2:30 p.m.

The first round will be played by Oct. 7 and the quarterfinals on Oct. 9.

Glen Ridge, under first-year head coach Tori Ramirez, had a recent 8-1 record. Columbia, under head coach Stephanie Rivera, had a 6-3-1 record.

First round

No. 8 Verona at No. 5 Columbia, Oct. 7

No. 9 Livingston at No. 4 Glen Ridge, Oct. 7

No. 10 Caldwell at No. 3 Montclair Kimberley Academy

No. 7 Mount St. Dominic at No. 6 Millburn

Quarterfinals

Game 1: winner of Verona/Columbia vs. winner of Livingston/Glen Ridge

Game 2: winner of Caldwell/Montclair Kimberley Academy vs. winner of Mount St. Dominic/Millburn

Semifinals

Game 1 winner at No. 1 West Essex

Game 2 winner at No. 2 Montclair

Final, Oct. 23, at Montclair, 2:30 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of Tori Ramirez and Stephanie Rivera