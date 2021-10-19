Columbia HS harriers Lindstrom and Friedrich cruise to SEC individual titles

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Columbia High School senior Nate Lindstrom and CHS junior Emma Friedrich finished in first place overall in the boys and girls races respectively at the Super Essex Conference–American Division Championship meet held at Branch Brook Park in Newark on Oct. 12.

Lindstrom finished in a time of 17:02.60.

Friedrich finished in 19:10.30.

The CHS girls team finished in fifth place among the 10 teams in the girls standings.

The other CHS girls finishers were sophomore Mae Dowling in sixth place, 20:21.80; sophomore Sara O’Sullivan in 20th place, 22:21.20; sophomore Julie Hairston, 33rd place, 23:34.10; senior Sasha Rojer, 35th place, 23:41.20; and senior Ellie Rojer, 43rd place, 24:02.30.

Daniel Batkus, a junior, and senior Aaron Glassman were the other finishers for the Columbia Cougars. Batkus took 13th place in 17:34.30 and Glassman ran 20:24.90 for 51st place.

Photos Courtesy of Taylor Iraggi