Columbia HS football team defeats Bloomfield

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School football team defeated Bloomfield, 18-15, in thrilling fashion in Bloomfield on Friday night, Oct. 15.

Columbia won it on a 22-yard field goal by sophomore Henry Aaron in the fourth quarter.

After Columbia trailed 7-0 at halftime, senior Stephen Henry ran for two touchdowns in the third quarter to give the Cougars a 15-7 lead. Henry had an 18-yard touchdown run. Columbia lined up for the extra-point kick. The kick was botched but the Cougars recovered and instead managed to get the ball into the end zone for the 2-point conversion to take an 8-7 lead. Henry then scored on an 8-yard run, and Aaron kicked the point-after to make it 15-7.

Bloomfield tied the game with a touchdown and 2-point conversion in the fourth quarter before Aaron’s game-winning field goal.

Columbia snapped a two-game losing streak and improved to 4-3 on the season. Bloomfield fell to 2-5.

The Cougars will visit Newark East Side on Friday, Oct. 22, at 7 p.m. at Eddie Moraes Stadium. East Side is 0-6.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon