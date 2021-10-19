Columbia HS boys soccer team defeats Belleville; girls volleyball goes 1-1 in ECT

The Columbia High School boys soccer team defeated Belleville, 2-0, Oct. 18, in Belleville to improve to a 9-5 record on the season. Charlie Herley scored both goals and Cole Strupp made seven saves. The Cougars will host Dayton on Oct. 22 at 4:30 p.m.

CHS girls volleyball team goes 1-1 in Essex County Tournament

The Columbia High School girls volleyball team, seeded 14th, defeated No. 19 seed West Caldwell Tech, 25-16, 25-23, in the preliminary round on Oct. 12 before losing to third-seeded Verona, 25-16, 25-21 on Oct. 16 in the first round of the Essex County Tournament. The Cougars moved to a 13-5 record on the season.