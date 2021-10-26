Columbia HS football team defeats East Side for second straight win; seeks state playoff bid

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School football team won its second straight game with a dominant 41-6 victory over Newark East Side on Friday night, Oct. 22, at Eddie Moraes Stadium in Newark in a Super Football Conference–Freedom Red Division game.

The Cougars improved to a 5-3 overall record and 3-3 in the division.

Senior running back Stephen Henry scored four touchdowns, all in the first quarter. He scored on runs of 23, 25, 8 and 29 yards, as the Cougars built a 27-0 lead in the first quarter. Henry finished with five carries for 86 yards in the game.

In the second quarter, junior quarterback Tarik Huff threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to sophomore receiver Zhamir Rowan. It was Huff’s only pass attempt in the game.

Sophomore running back Max Gigante scored on a 47-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Gigante finished with four carries for 43 yards. The Cougars added another touchdown in the fourth quarter.

The Cougars will host Passaic County Tech on Friday night, Oct. 29, at Underhill Field in Maplewood in the final regular-season game. Columbia is looking to qualify for the state playoffs in North, Group 5.

Photo Courtesy of Jerry Simon