Columbia HS freshman girls volleyball enjoys undefeated season

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School freshman girls volleyball team capped off its undefeated season with a straight-set victory over Clifton High School on Tuesday, Oct. 26, by scores of 25-16 and 25-12.

In addition to their 21-0 record, Columbia’s freshmen, coached by John Trieu, won the inaugural Payne Tech JV tournament in early October. Throughout the season, the team was impressive, dropping only three sets along the way.

“These girls came in every day focused, humbled and wanting to get better,” said Trieu. “I am so grateful I had the opportunity to coach each and every one of these girls.”

The CHS freshman team is made up of Franny Behaylo, Maddie Casto, Audrey Herley, Lucy Hummel, Maddie Kaplan, Neve Koonyevsky, Libby Kosik, Ava Lee, Coco Manjos, Sinikka Reynolds Vickberg, Gabrielle White, Maya LoPrete, Arielle Franklin, Malia Doyle, and managers Hannah Morris and Lily Philleo.

The CHS girls varsity volleyball team, seeded third, was scheduled to host No. 6 seed Watchung Hills in the quarterfinals of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4, tournament on Nov. 3.

