Columbia HS girls cross-country runner Emma Friedrich wins Essex County title

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Columbia High School junior Emma Friedrich captured the girls individual title at the Essex County Championships on Oct. 29 at Brookdale Park in Bloomfield.

Friedrich ran a school-record 18:39.4 to finish first overall among the 111 finishers in the girls 5K race. She is the first CHS girls cross-country runner to win the Essex County girls title since Melissa David in 2008.

The CHS girls team finished fifth in the girls team standings among the 15 schools.

Montclair won the girls team title.

Mae Dowling, a CHS sophomore, finished eighth overall in 20:26.5.

Sophomore Nadia Springer was 21st in 21:34.3, sophomore Julie Hairston took 51st in 23:07.0, senior Ellie Rojer was 52nd in 23.11.1 and senior Sasha Rojer was 59th in 23.38.5 for CHS.

On the boys side, senior Nate Lindstrom finished third overall to lead the Cougars. Lindstrom ran 16:17.7 among the 163 boys runners. Senior Aaron Glassman was 11th overall in 16:54.4; senior Javier Casella, 19th in 17:13.7; junior Daniel Batkus, 23rd in 17:20.9; freshman Yael Ben-adi, 40th in 17:59.1; and Alex Crosby, 85th in 19:53.1.

The CHS boys team finished in fourth place in the boys team standings among the 22 schools. Seton Hall Prep won the boys team title.

Friedrich and Lindstrom won the girls and boys individual races at the Super Essex Conference–American Division Championships at Branch Brook Park in Newark this season.

The CHS teams will compete in the NJSIAA sectionals on Saturday, Nov. 6.

