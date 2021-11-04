Columbia HS football team gears up for state section playoffs

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School football team has earned a postseason berth.
The Cougars, under head coach Gary Mobley, are seeded seventh in the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5, state playoffs and will visit No. 2 seed Ridgewood in the quarterfinals on Friday, Nov. 5, at 6:30 p.m. It marks the Cougars’ first state sectional playoff berth since 2016, Mobley’s first year at the helm.
The Cougars had their two-game winning streak snapped with a tough 7-0 loss to Passaic County Tech on Friday night, Oct. 29, at Lynn V. Profeta Field/Underhill Field Complex. CHS moved to a 5-4 record on the season.
The following are the North 1, Group 5, playoff matchups:
- No. 8 seed Elizabeth at No. 1 seed East Orange Campus.
- No. 5 seed Westfield at No. 4 seed West Orange.
- No. 6 seed Montclair at No. 3 seed Passaic County Tech.
- No. 7 seed Columbia at No. 2 seed Ridgewood.
The following are season records:
- East Orange Campus, 8-0.
- Elizabeth, 3-6.
- Westfield, 3-5.
- West Orange, 6-3.
- Montclair, 5-4.
- Passaic County Tech, 6-3.
- Columbia, 5-4.
- Ridgewood, 6-2.
