Columbia HS football team gears up for state section playoffs

By on Comments Off on Columbia HS football team gears up for state section playoffs

Columbia’s Stephen Henry looks to find a hole while carrying the ball during action against Bloomfield. Henry scored both of the Cougars’ touchdowns in the game.

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School football team has earned a postseason berth.

The Cougars, under head coach Gary Mobley, are seeded seventh in the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5, state playoffs and will visit No. 2 seed Ridgewood in the quarterfinals on Friday, Nov. 5, at 6:30 p.m. It marks the Cougars’ first state sectional playoff berth since 2016, Mobley’s first year at the helm.

The Cougars had their two-game winning streak snapped with a tough 7-0 loss to Passaic County Tech on Friday night, Oct. 29, at Lynn V. Profeta Field/Underhill Field Complex. CHS moved to a 5-4 record on the season.

The following are the North 1, Group 5, playoff matchups:

  • No. 8 seed Elizabeth at No. 1 seed East Orange Campus.
  • No. 5 seed Westfield at No. 4 seed West Orange.
  • No. 6 seed Montclair at No. 3 seed Passaic County Tech.
  • No. 7 seed Columbia at No. 2 seed Ridgewood.

The following are season records:

  • East Orange Campus, 8-0. 
  • Elizabeth, 3-6. 
  • Westfield, 3-5. 
  • West Orange, 6-3. 
  • Montclair, 5-4. 
  • Passaic County Tech, 6-3. 
  • Columbia, 5-4. 
  • Ridgewood, 6-2.

Photo Courtesy of Jerry Simon

 

  

Columbia HS football team gears up for state section playoffs added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →

COMMENTS