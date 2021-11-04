Columbia HS football team gears up for state section playoffs

Connect on Linked in

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School football team has earned a postseason berth.

The Cougars, under head coach Gary Mobley, are seeded seventh in the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5, state playoffs and will visit No. 2 seed Ridgewood in the quarterfinals on Friday, Nov. 5, at 6:30 p.m. It marks the Cougars’ first state sectional playoff berth since 2016, Mobley’s first year at the helm.

The Cougars had their two-game winning streak snapped with a tough 7-0 loss to Passaic County Tech on Friday night, Oct. 29, at Lynn V. Profeta Field/Underhill Field Complex. CHS moved to a 5-4 record on the season.

The following are the North 1, Group 5, playoff matchups:

No. 8 seed Elizabeth at No. 1 seed East Orange Campus.

No. 5 seed Westfield at No. 4 seed West Orange.

No. 6 seed Montclair at No. 3 seed Passaic County Tech.

No. 7 seed Columbia at No. 2 seed Ridgewood.

The following are season records:

East Orange Campus, 8-0.

Elizabeth, 3-6.

Westfield, 3-5.

West Orange, 6-3.

Montclair, 5-4.

Passaic County Tech, 6-3.

Columbia, 5-4.

Ridgewood, 6-2.

Photo Courtesy of Jerry Simon