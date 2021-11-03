Columbia HS girls soccer team falls in overtime in state section tournament

Connect on Linked in

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls soccer team, seeded 13th, lost a heartbreaking 4-3 decision in overtime against fourth-seeded North Bergen in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 tournament on Nov. 2.

The Cougars moved to a 5-12-2 overall record, while North Bergen moved to 13-4 overall on the season.

The Cougars brought a two-game winning streak into the game.

In their previous game, the Cougars defeated Lakeland, 3-1, on Oct. 28 in a regular-season, non-conference game in Wanaque.

Elodie Reeves, Frances Borello and Evie Campbell each had a goal and Josie Brophy made nine saves for Columbia.

CHS defeated Union, 3-2, in overtime on Oct. 27 at home.