Our Lady of Sorrows cross-country team rebounds at Holy Trinity with great showings

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Our Lady of Sorrows cross-country team rebounded at Holy Trinity in Oak Ridge Park in Clark. The previous weekend at the Elizabeth Invitational held at Natirar Park in Peapack was quickly forgotten, as each member of the OLS cross-country team surpassed his or her previous performance.

Three third-graders began the onslaught, with Kendrick Conway finishing seventh in the Girls 3rd & 4th Grades race, up from 15th last week, trailed by Anouk Lomuscio in 17th. Gianluca Ravano moved to 15th in the boys race from 21st last week.

Another surprise came in the Boys 5th & 6th Grades event. Marcus Williams, a fifth grader, finished 11th, a major improvement in a very tough field. Sam Chalk surprised himself by placing 20th. Lorenzo Torasso struggled after a week of illness but he never gave up and finished strongly.

Isabel Sabnekar has had a difficult season. After a two-year layoff, she never could recapture the place that she held as a top-five performer in the sixth grade. She rolled back the clock a bit as she finished a strong 11th in the senior group! Maudie Grace Lomuscio finished strongly at the end of the 1.65 mile course.

The strongest part of this team features three seventh graders, Joe Schmidt, Alfonso Dunmeyer and Rafael Dunmeyer, who compete in the 7th & 8th Grade division. While the order changed, they came through again with Alfonso running fourth, the best of his career, with Joe in eighth and Rafael in 13th.

The OLS little guys have turned the Fun Run into their own personal Olympics, as Caleb Dean and Alessandro Ravano finished first and second for the third week in a row, while London Lubomski finished in the top six. Izzie Williams represented the OLS girls.