South Orange Elks to hold free throw contest on Nov. 14

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The South Orange Elks Lodge No. 1154 will be holding their Elks Hoop Shoot Free Throw competition on Sunday, Nov. 14, at noon at St. Joseph’s School gym located at 240 Franklin St. in Maplewood.

Registration is from 11:30 a.m. to noon. The contest begins right at noon. The program is free to all girls and boys ages 8-13 in the Maplewood and South Orange community.

All contestants must wear masks at all times inside the gym. Only one parent/guardian is permitted inside the gym with each contestant.

The Elks National Hoop Shoot is a free throw contest for girls and boys ages 8-13. Beginning at the local level, winning contestants advance through district, state, regional and national competitions. The national title winners have their names inscribed in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass.

Age groups are determined by contestants’ age as of April 1, 2022.

Winners of each age group will move on to district competition in December.