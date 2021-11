MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School football team ended a good season.

The seventh-seeded Cougars fell at second-seeded Ridgewood, 34-0, in the quarterfinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5, playoffs, on Friday night, Nov. 5, to finish with a 5-5 overall record.

It was the first time the Cougars made the state sectional playoffs since 2017.

