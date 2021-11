Connect on Linked in

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE — Four Columbia High School baseball players signed letters of intent with their respective colleges on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

The following are the student-athletes and their college choices:

Akshay Heda, Pacific Lutheran University.

Dylan Sullivan, Utica College.

Matthew Motiwalla, Brandeis University.

Luke Nomura, Fairfield University.

Photos Courtesy of Ken Mullen/CHS Athletic Director