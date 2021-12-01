Columbia’s Stephen Henry is DiGregorio Award football nominee

Columbia’s Stephen Henry looks to find a hole while carrying the ball during action against Bloomfield. Henry scored both of the Cougars’ touchdowns in the game, as the Cougars won, 18-15, on Oct. 15, at Bloomfield’s Foley Field.

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Columbia High School senior running back/linebacker Stephen Henry has been named a nominee for the Steve DiGregorio Young Man of the Year award.

The Super Football Conference has established this new annual recognition. Named for the legendary Paramus Catholic and Nutley High School football coach, who was also a stellar athlete at Nutley, the award will be presented on Jan. 10 at a banquet at MetLife Stadium. More than 100 players have already been nominated by their coaches or athletic director and have received plaques recognizing them as their school’s nominee.

