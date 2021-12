Columbia HS basketball, wrestling and fencing seasons to start

Connect on Linked in

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School basketball, wrestling and fencing teams will begin their seasons.

The girls basketball team finished 13-0 last winter and was one of the few teams in the state to finish with an undefeated record.

Here are the CHS schedules.

Boys basketball

Dec. 17: Central, away, 7 p.m.

Dec. 19: Trenton Catholic Preparatory Academy, at Dunn Center in Elizabeth, noon

Dec. 21: Irvington, home, 7 p.m.

Dec. 26: Ramapo, at former Paterson Catholic, 2:30 p.m.

Dec. 29: to be determined, at former Paterson Catholic.

Jan. 2: St. Joseph Regional, at Hackensack, 10 a.m.

Jan. 6: East Side, home, 7 p.m.

Jan. 8: Rahway, at Plainfield, 2:30 p.m.

Jan. 11: University, home, 7 p.m.

Jan. 13: Seton Hall Prep, away, 9 p.m.

Jan. 17: Immaculate Conception of Montclair, home, 7 p.m.

Jan. 20: Central, home, 7 p.m.

Jan. 22: Montclair, away, 3 p.m.

Jan. 25: Irvington, away, 7 p.m.

Jan. 27: Newark Tech, home, 7 p.m.

Feb. 3: East Side, away, 4 p.m.

Feb. 8: University, away, 4 p.m.

Feb. 10: Seton Hall Prep, home, 7 p.m.

Feb. 17: Immaculate Conception of Montclair, away, 5:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Dec. 17: East Orange Campus, home, 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 21: Nutley, away, 4 p.m.

Dec. 28, Pequannock tournament, opponent to be determined, 4:15 p.m.

Dec. 29, Pequannock tournament, opponent and time to be determined

Jan. 6: Immaculate Conception of Montclair, away, 4 p.m.

Jan. 8: Newark Tech, away, 11:30 a.m.

Jan. 11: West Essex, away, 4 p.m.

Jan. 13: University, home, 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 15: Ridge, home, 11:30 a.m.

Jan. 18: West Orange, away, 4 p.m.

Jan. 20: East Orange Campus, away, 7 p.m.

Jan. 22: Delaware Valley, home, 11:30 a.m.

Jan. 25: Nutley, home, 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 29: New Providence, home, noon.

Feb. 1: Hanover Park, home, 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 3: Immaculate Conception of Montclair, home, 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 8: West Essex, home, 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 10: University, away, 4 p.m.

Feb. 17: West Orange, home, 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 24: Villa Walsh Academy, home, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Dec. 17: Newark Collegiate Academy, away, time to be determined.

Dec. 18: Clifton, away, 9 a.m.

Dec. 21: Nutley, away, 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 23: West Orange, away, 3 p.m.

Dec. 30: Roselle Park, away, 9 a.m.

Jan. 5: East Side, home, 5 p.m.

Jan. 7: Glen Ridge, away, 5 p.m.

Jan. 8: Belleville, at Nutley, 9 a.m.

Jan. 13-14: Essex County Tournament, at Richard J. Codey Arena, in West Orange, 4 p.m. both days.

Jan. 15: DePaul, away, 9 a.m.

Jan. 18: Parsipanny, home, 5 p.m.

Jan. 19: Orange, home, 5 p.m.

Jan. 26: Montclair, away, 4 p.m.

Jan. 29: Passaic, away, 9 a.m.

Feb. 1: Barringer, home, 4:30 p.m.

Feb. 5: Bloomfield, away, 9 a.m.

Feb. 19: Districts, at Phillipsburg, 4 p.m.

Feb. 23: Regionals, at West Orange, 4 p.m.

Fencing