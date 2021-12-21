Columbia HS boys basketball team falls to Central, despite Jalen Robinson’s 24 points

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Junior point guard Jalen Robinson had 24 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals in the Columbia High School’s boys basketball team’s season-opening 72-63 loss at Newark Central on Dec. 17.

Senior Xavier Sprosta had 10 points; senior Andrew Rowley had 9 points and nine rebounds and freshman Shelton Colwell had 8 points for Columbia.

The Cougars, under longtime head coach Eugene “Bam” Robinson, who is Jalen’s father, will face Ramapo on Dec. 26 in a tournament at the old Paterson Catholic at 4:30 p.m.

Photo by Steve Ellmore

  

