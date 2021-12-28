Columbia HS girls track and field team wins SEC–American title

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls indoor track and field team captured the Super Essex Conference–American Division championship at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, N.Y., on Dec. 20.

Columbia finished with 67 team points. West Orange was a distant second with 39 points among the 10 teams that scored team points.

Columbia’s Peyton Hollis, a sophomore, won both the 400-meter dash, in 58.46, and the 800-meter run, in 2:23.25. Emma Friedrich, a junior, won the 3,200-meter run in 12:25.61. Madison Stevens, a sophomore, won the shot put with a throw of 35 feet, 10 ¼ inches. Ava Davis, a sophomore, took second place in both the 55-meter dash, in 7.69, and 200-meter dash, in 26.80. Gianna Green, a sophomore, took second place in the high jump at 4 feet, 8 inches, while freshman Penda Fall took sixth place at 4 feet. In the 55-meter hurdles, Makenna Davis, a senior, took fifth place in 9.68. The 4-x-400-meter relay team took third place in 4:31.39, and the sprint medley relay team took third place in 5:22.87.

For the CHS boys team, senior Aaron Glassman won the 3,200-meter dash in 10:11.19, while senior Nate Lindstrom took third place in 10:18.02. In the 1,600-meter run, Glassman finished in sixth place in 4:52.28, and Lindstrom took eighth place in 4:53.24. Zhamir Rowan, a sophomore, took fourth place in the 55-meter hurdles in 8.70. Krisley Joseph, a senior, took seventh place in the 100-meter dash in 7.01. Darien Waite, a junior, took sixth place in the shot put at 40 feet, 2 ½ inches. The sprint medley relay team took sixth place in 4:37.30.

The Columbia boys team finished in sixth place overall, with 22 team points among the 10 teams that scored points. Seton Hall Prep won the team title with 84 points. The SHP individual winners were junior Ryan Matulonis, 55-meter hurdles, 7.83; junior Xavier Donaldson, 400-meter run, 49.82; junior Nicholas DeVita, 800-meter run, 2:03.38; the 4-x-400-meter relay of Donaldson, DeVita, senior Sean Bragdon, sophomore Landon Jordan, 3:34.80; and senior Reece Watkins, high jump, 5 feet, 10 inches. Darren Burton II, a junior, took second place in the high jump at 5 feet, 10 inches, for Seton Hall Prep. The following SHP athletes took third place: Donaldson, 200-meter dash; junior Kenneth Webb, 1,600-meter run, 4:46.98; and sophomore Tyler Dunn, shot put, 41 feet, 4 inches. Senior Kyalo Mutuku took fourth place in the shot put at 40 feet, 6 1/2 inches, and Matulonis took fourth place in the high jump at 5 feet, 6 inches.