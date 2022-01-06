Columbia HS alum Yosh Nijman leads Packers to No. 1 seed in NFC

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE — Yosh Nijman, a 2014 Columbia High School graduate, is a starting left tackle for the Green Bay Packers in the NFL this season. Nijman, shown during a preseason practice for the Cougars in 2013, played at Virginia Tech and signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2019. The Packers, at 13-3, have the best record entering the final week of the regular season and clinched the top seed in the upcoming NFC playoffs.
