Indiana University freshman soccer standout Mason Toye signs adidas deal with MLS

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ – Indiana University freshman forward Mason Toye, a South Orange native, has signed a Generation adidas deal with Major League Soccer, foregoing his final three seasons of eligibility with the Hoosiers.

Generation adidas is a joint program between MLS and adidas which sees a handful of top collegiate underclassmen and youth national team players signed by MLS to Generation adidas contracts and made available in the SuperDraft.

Toye will now head to the 2018 MLS adidas Player Combine in Orlando, Fla. from Jan. 11-17 at Orlando City Stadium. IU head coach Todd Yeagley will serve as one of the coaches at the combine this year, which has representatives from all 23 MLS clubs scouting the top college prospects ahead of the Jan. 19 MLS SuperDraft in Philadelphia.

“We are excited for Mason and his opportunity with MLS,” Yeagley remarked. “Mason played a key role in our success this fall leading our team in goals and helping us advance to the championship match. He has made incredible strides in his development in his short time at IU. The future is bright for Mason and we look forward to following all his success.”

Toye had a remarkable season in Bloomington, earning Top Drawer Soccer First-Team Freshman Best XI honors, as well as being named Big Ten Freshman of the Year and First-Team All-Big Ten. The South Orange native was also named First-Team United Soccer Coaches All-Midwest Region and to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team.

“I’d like to thank coach Yeagley and the entire staff for helping me grow throughout the season, not only as a player, but as a person,” Toye said. “I became a totally different player after coming to Indiana and I wouldn’t be in the position I am now without them. The family atmosphere with the alumni and current players made Indiana feel like home. Although this is the right decision for my soccer future, I had mixed emotions leaving my great teammates and coaches. I can’t wait to come back and support the program in the future. I’m definitely a Hoosier for life.”

Toye led the Hoosiers and tied for the conference lead with 10 goals on the season. He also dished out a pair of assists to total 22 points on the year, netting five game-winning goals for the Hoosiers.

Toye is a 2017 Seton Hall Prep graduate. He was named the New Jersey State Player of the Year and made First Team All-American by USA Today in his senior year for the West Orange school.

Indiana finished 18-1-6 this past fall, advancing to the NCAA Division 1 National Tournament championship game where it lost to Stanford, 1-0, in double overtime.