South Orange’s Mason Toye selected by Minnesota United in Major League Soccer SuperDraft

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ – South Orange native Mason Toye, a freshman striker from Indiana University, was selected by the Minnesota United with the seventh overall pick in the Major League Soccer SuperDraft for college players on Friday, Jan. 19.

Toye is a 2017 Seton Hall Prep graduate who was the New Jersey State Player of the Year during his senior season.

Earlier this month, Toye signed a Generation adidas deal with MLS, foregoing his final three seasons of eligibility with the Hoosiers. Generation adidas is a joint program between MLS and adidas which sees a handful of top collegiate underclassmen and youth national team players signed by MLS to Generation adidas contracts and made available in the SuperDraft.

Toye had a remarkable season in Bloomington, earning Top Drawer Soccer First-Team Freshman Best XI honors, as well as being named Big Ten Freshman of the Year and First-Team All-Big Ten. He was also named First-Team United Soccer Coaches All-Midwest Region and to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team.

Toye led the Hoosiers and tied for the conference lead with 10 goals on the season. He also dished out a pair of assists to total 22 points on the year, netting five game-winning goals for the Hoosiers, who advanced to the NCAA Division 1 national championship game where they lost to Stanford University last month.