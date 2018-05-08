Our Lady of Sorrows track team gives good efforts at Union Catholic meet

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ – The Our Lady of Sorrows track team recently competed in the Union Catholic Track and Field Meet.

OLS opened the 2018 season with a two-year winning streak on the line. Unfortunately, there was no hat trick as the large, well-balanced team from Saint John the Apostle in Clark overwhelmed the field. OLS did manage to withstand Saint Cassian from Upper Montclair to take second.

This meet is unusual in that it combines track clubs as well as school times so the school athletes are often competing with club athletes whose season is far longer.

OLS opened the scoring at the 3rd & 4th grades events with a second place in the 1,600 meters by Maudie Grace Lomuscio followed by Isabel Sabneker’s third place in the 800. Maudie Grace then went on to win the TurboJav followed by Isabel in third. Mary and Lori Kola then placed fourth and fifth. OLS closed out the scoring in the 3rd & 4th grades with a one-two finish by Lori Kola and Zenya Stewart-Mitchell.

Moving on to the 5th & 6th girls, Emma Torres successfully defended her 1,600 title for the third year in a row, just missing the 6th grade class record. Halle Jules, in her first race, finished sixth in he 400 while Alyma Karbownik and Caroline Schmidt placed fourth and fifth in the 800. Alyma earlier placed in the 200 and placed fourth in the Long Jump. Stephanie James finished the individual scoring with a fourth place it the 5th & 6th Girls Shot.

In her first competition, 7th-grader LaSata Jones ran the 100, took fifth in the shot and came back to help the boys relay.

The 3rd & 4th grade boys were especially effective. Kyle Dixon placed fourth in the 400 and fourth in the TurboJav. Joe Schmidt and Alfonso Dunmeyer placed second and fourth in the 800 while Fionn Tynan and Christopher Schmidt placed third and fifth in the 1,600. Christopher is a 2nd grader! Joe Schmidt came back to place fifth in the TurboJav and fifth in the Shot.

Newcomer Will Spreeman fired up the 5th & 6th 800 with a thrilling second place finish in his first race. Hamilton Parker blasted the 5th grade class record as well as the meet record. with his 31′ 8″ throw.

OLS Track Involved in The Closest Team Battle in History of OLS Meet!

In the twenty-one years of the OLS Invitational there have a been a few close team scores that have been decided in the final relays. This year, after all events have been counted, Saint John the Apostle totaled 122.5 points while Saint Cassian and OLS scored 120 points. A recount is underway. There were 15 schools involved.

Jared Edwards opened with a solid 1,600 meters win in the Boys 7th & 8th grade race and he was joined by Sergio Marian in fourth. Emma Torres continued her winning streak in the girls 5th & 6th race. The streak is now entering its second year. The 3rd & 4th graders continued the scoring with Fionn Tynan’s 3rd and Christopher Schmidt’s 4th and Maudie Grace Lomuscio placed 2nd in the girls’ race.

Oliver Karbonik was edged out in a thrilling 7th & 8th grades 800 race but Will Spreeman dominated the 5th & 6th race in his first win. In the girls’ race Alyma Karbpownik and Caroline Schmidt placed 2nd and 4th. Joseph Schmidt and Isabel Sabnakar both placed 3rd in the their 3rd & 4th races.

OLS had few competitors in the 400 meters but Maxwell Ince ran a solid 3rd in the 5th & 6th Grades race as did Halle Jules in the girls’ race Kyle Dixon was 3rd in the Boys 3rd & 4th race. Then, in the 200 races, Oliver Karbownik took 4th in the 7th & 8th grades race. Alyma Karbownik was the leader in the girls’ 5th & 6th. Finally, in the 100, LaSata Jones scored 5th in the 7th & 8th grades race.

Lori Kola and Zenya Stewart-Mitchell scored one-two in the 3rd & 4th Shot while Brendan McKeon grabbed first in the boys’ division. Then Stephanie James placed 4th in the 5th & 6th division while Parker Hamilton took the boys’ crown. OLS feasted on the TurboJav with Parker scoring a 2nd win in the Boys 5th & 6th division and Emma Torres placing 3rd in the girls’ division. Then, Kyle Dixon took 2nd in the 3rd & 4th but the biggest surprise came when Lori Kola, Isabel Sabnekar and Maudie Grace Lomuscio placed 2nd, 3rd and 4th in the girls’ competition.

There were other competitors for OLS, particularly in the relays. Alfonso and Rafael Dunmeyer, Bela Borde, Zayda Gordon, Lea Adams, Molly Donohue, Peter Dio, Mary Kola, Edlaine and Wadner Luberisse, Declan Tynan, Olivia Ince, Kennedy Moore, Sabina Meister, Sam O’Hara and Aryan Sabnekar all made important contributions.