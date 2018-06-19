Our Lady of Sorrows Track wraps up the season with a few notable performances at two meets Cassian Meets

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ – Our Lady of Sorrows Track team finished the season with a pair of non-championship meets where many its athletes got a chance to compete in events in which they had not attempted during the season.

The Kids 4 Kids meet is a relay meet and a charity meet benefiting the Scholarship for Inner-City Children.

Will Spreeman, Declan Tynan and Parker Hamilton wasted no time in claiming the gold in the Boys’ 5th & 6th Grades Shot.

Emma Torres, Alyma Karbownik and Caroline Schmidt claimed second in the Girls’ 5th & 6th TurboJav Relay, while the Girls’ 3rd & 4th grabbed another second with Mary and Lori Kola and Maudie Grace Lomuscio.

Saint Cassian’s Invitational is a small, non-championship event, but OLS has had big performances in the past and 2018 was no exception. Oliver Karbownik opened by breaking the school record in the Long jump at 16′ 5″, despite falling backwards upon landing, and then ran 61.0 for the 400. He set the school 800 record just a few weeks ago.

Joseph Schmidt’s 6:31.1 set a 3rd grade school record in the 5th & 6th 1,600 and won the event.

Emma Torres completed her second year undefeated in the 1,600 and Jared Edwards won the 7th & 8th grades’ event.

Alyma Karbownik’s 2:57.7 won the 800 in the Girls 5th & 6th 800.

Parker Hamilton, a fifth-grader, was undefeated in the 5th & 6th Boys’ Shot.

Earlier he set the class record when he tossed the 6-pound ball 32′ 9″.

With only two graduating eighth-graders, hopes are high next year.