Two Towns Triathlon for Kids to take place September 8

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ – The community is invited to come out and support participants in the 5th Annual Two Towns Triathlon for Kids this Saturday, September 8, 2018. This event is sponsored by the South Orange and Maplewood Departments of Recreation & Cultural Affairs to promote and foster an increased interest in overall health and activity at an early age.

The Two Towns Triathlon for Kids age 7 to 14 will be held in South Orange in and around Meadowland Park beginning at 8 a.m. Participants will swim laps in the South Orange Pool, bike through Meadowland Park, and the West Montrose Neighborhood, finishing the race running around the duck pond in Meadowland Park. Racers will be timed from beginning to end of the triathlon. Split times will not be recorded.

Spectators are welcome to cheer on kids beginning at 8 a.m. at the pool as well as throughout the park area during the race. The finish line is near the blue footbridge adjacent to the South Orange Pool and the South Orange Middle School parking lot. Bronze participation medals will be awarded as athletes finish the race. Gold and Silver medals will be awarded for 1st and 2nd place for boys and girls in each age group in a ceremony at 10 a.m. on pool grounds.