South Orange Rec presents 19th century baseball game on Saturday, Sept. 15

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ – The South Orange Department of Recreation is presenting a 19th century baseball game on Saturday, Sept. 15, at Cameron Field, starting at noon.

Part game, part show, part history lesson, and all fun, the Flemington, NJ Neshanock team will play against local volunteers in bare-handed baseball, wearing period uniforms and using 1864 rules.

The event will also include a short lesson on the history of the game and a recitation of “Casey at the Bat.”

Hot dogs and refreshments will be available for purchase at the game.